JOHANNESBURG Feb 22 The South African furniture
retail unit of Steinhoff International plans to cut
4,110 jobs as it closes stores as part of structural changes to
revamp the ailing retailer, a trade union said on Monday.
The unit, JD Group, last week served notice to workers that
proposes restructuring expected to affect 4,110 workers, the
South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union said
in a statement.
JD Group, along with other retailers in Africa's most
advanced economy, has been struggling in recent years as
consumers battling job losses and high personal debt levels cut
back on spending.
Steinhoff, which gained a controlling stake in JD Group in
2012, last year bought the rest of the furniture group's shares
and delisted it from the Johannesburg Securities Exchange.
The union claims JD Group cut more than 6,000 jobs last year
as it pressed ahead with cost-cutting at stores such as Joshua
Doore and Russells which sell beds, cabinets and televisions on
in-store credit to low income customers.
The retailer will close 251 of around 1,200 stores as part
of the restructuring, the union said.
JD Group officials were not immediately available to
comment.
Steinhoff, which on Friday announced its intentions to buy
Britain's Home Retail, moved its primary listing to
Frankfurt last year.
