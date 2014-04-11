April 11 South African furniture retailer JD
Group Ltd priced its $240 million rights offer at its
current share price on Friday, to shore up its balance sheet
after a spike in bad debts.
Under the offer underwritten by its controlling shareholder
Steinhoff, JD Group would sell 99.3 million shares, or
30 percent of the company, at 25 rand each to raise 2.48 billion
rand ($240 million).
Shareholders would get 44 new rights offer shares for every
100 held, JD Group said in a statement. Shares in the struggling
company hardly moved on the news and were down 0.6 percent at
24.84 rand at 1513 GMT.
Steinhoff, which built up its stake to 86 percent from 57
percent in recent weeks by offering its own shares exchange for
those in JD Group, could end up owning all of the credit-based
retailer and potentially delist it.
Steinhoff has said it would provide quick and much-needed
financial support to the company, which is saddled with bad
debts because of cash-strapped consumers failing to make
payments.
JD Group also said Chief Executive Officer David Sussman,
whose is on leave for personal reasons, will retire and acting
CEO Peter Griffiths will take over from Monday.
($1 = 10.3975 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)