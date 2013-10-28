JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 Offshore investors sold 600 million rand
($61 million) worth of South African bonds last week and 2.1 billion rand in
stocks, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.
Bonds
Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date
25/10/13 26/10/12 2013 2012
Purchases (bln rand) 18.0 15.8 675.4 884.6
Sales (bln rand) 18.6 15.5 628.6 801.3
Net purchases -0.6 0.3 46.8 83.2
Equities
Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date
25/10/13 26/10/12 2013 2012
Purchases (bln rand) 11.4 8.2 546.7 431.4
Sales (bln rand) 13.5 7.8 527.3 443.5
Net purchases -2.1 0.4 19.3 -12.2
($1 = 9.8213 South African rand)
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa)