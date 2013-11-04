JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 Offshore investors bought 1.5 billion rand ($147.51 million)
worth of South African bonds last week and sold 374 million rand in stocks, data from the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.
Bonds
Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date
1/11/13 2/11/12 2013 2012
Purchases (bln rand) 14.9 12.4 690.2 897.0
Sales (bln rand) 13.4 14.6 642.0 815.9
Net purchases 1.5 -2.1 48.3 81.1
Equities
Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date
01/11/13 02/11/12 2013 2012
Purchases (bln rand) 11.1 11.7 557.7 443.1
Sales (bln rand) 11.4 7.5 538.7 451.0
Net purchases -0.37 4.2 19.0 -7.9
($1 = 10.1689 South African rand)
