Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 Offshore investors sold 4.5 billion rand ($435 million) worth of South African bonds last week and 838 million rand in stocks, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. Bonds Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 8/11/13 9/11/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 13.5 13.5 703.7 910.5 Sales (bln rand) 17.9 11.7 659.9 827.6 Net purchases -4.5 1.8 43.8 82.9 Equities Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 8/11/13 9/11/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 10.7 10.9 568.4 453.9 Sales (bln rand) 11.6 8.7 550.3 459.7 Net purchases -0.8 2.1 18.1 -5.8 ($1 = 10.3537 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.