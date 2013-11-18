JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 Offshore investors sold 7.2 billion rand ($708 million)
worth of South African stocks last week and 3 billion rand in bonds, data from the Johannesburg
Stock Exchange showed on Monday.
Stocks
Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date
15/11/13 16/11/12 2013 2012
Purchases (bln rand) 10.9 10.7 579.4 464.7
Sales (bln rand) 18.1 11.5 568.4 471.2
Net purchases -7.2 -0.8 11.0 -6.5
Bonds
Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date
15/11/13 16/11/12 2013 2012
Purchases (bln rand) 15.0 13.6 718.7 924.1
Sales (bln rand) 18.0 11.9 677.9 839.5
Net purchases -3.0 1.8 40.8 84.6
($1 = 10.1690 South African rand)
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa)