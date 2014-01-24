JOHANNESBURG, Jan 24 Offshore investors bought 1.9 billion rand ($171 million)
worth of South African shares last week but sold more than 700,000 rand in bonds, data from the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Friday.
STOCKS
Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date
17/01/14 18/01/13 2014 2013
Purchases (bln rand) 14.7 15.3 26.9 35.1
Sales (bln rand) 12.7 19.0 28.1 36.3
Net purchases 1.9 -3.8 -1.2 -1.2
BONDS
Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date
17/01/14 18/01/13 2014 2013
Purchases (bln rand) 15.0 18.9 26.3 47.7
Sales (bln rand) 10.7 19.4 14.8 25.1
Net purchases -0.7 -2.0 -4.2 1.7
($1 = 11 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman)