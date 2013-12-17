JOHANNESBURG, Dec 17 Offshore investors sold more than 1.1 billion rand ($107
million) worth of South African shares and over 381 million rand in bonds last week , data from
the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date
13/12/13 14/12/12 2013 2012
Purchases (bln rand) 13.2 15.7 628.2 508.4
Sales (bln rand) 14.3 12.9 628.8 512.2
Net purchases -1.1 2.8 -0.5 -3.9
BONDS
Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date
13/12/13 14/12/12 2013 2012
Purchases (bln rand) 16.8 47.4 772.2 1,001.1
Sales (bln rand) 17.2 46.6 739.6 908.6
Net purchases -0.4 0.8 32.6 92.4
($1 = 10.3158 South African rand)
