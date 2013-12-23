JOHANNESBURG, Dec 23 Offshore investors sold nearly 166 million rand ($16
million) worth of South African shares but bought 795 million rand in bonds last week, data from
the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.
STOCKS
Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date
20/12/13 21/12/12 2013 2012
Purchases (bln rand) 11.7 12.9 639.9 521.3
Sales (bln rand) 11.8 11.7 640.6 524.0
Net purchases -0.2 1.2 -0.7 -2.7
BONDS
Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date
20/12/13 21/12/12 2013 2012
Purchases (bln rand) 6.5 5.0 778.7 1,006.1
Sales (bln rand) 5.7 4.0 745.3 912.7
Net purchases 0.8 1.0 33.4 93.5
($1 = 10.3465 South African rand)
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa)