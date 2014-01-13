BRIEF-Ratchthani Leasing reports qtrly profit for period of 245.8 mln baht
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 Offshore investors sold 3.7 billion rand ($346 million) worth of South African shares last week and 1.7 billion rand in bonds, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. STOCKS Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 10/01/14 11/01/13 2014 2013 Purchases (bln rand) 9.2 13.2 12.2 19.8 Sales (bln rand) 13.0 13.6 15.4 17.2 Net purchases -3.7 -0.3 -3.1 2.5 BONDS Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 10/01/14 11/01/13 2014 2013 Purchases (bln rand) 9.0 21.7 11.3 28.8 Sales (bln rand) 10.7 19.4 14.8 25.1 Net purchases -1.7 2.3 -3.5 3.7 ($1 = 10.6886 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)
* Qtrly total revenue 788.4 million baht versus 724.2 million baht
DUBAI, April 19 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) and First Gulf Bank (FGB), the newly merged lender, on Wednesday posted a pro-forma first quarter net profit rise of 12.4 percent.