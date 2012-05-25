BRIEF-Beijing Capital Development's contract sales up 17.6 pct in Jan-May
* Says its contract sales up 17.6 percent y/y at 33.4 billion yuan in Jan-May
JOHANNESBURG May 25 The Johannesburg Stock Exchange said on Friday it had identified and halted "incorrect" trades from one of its members, and would reverse the trades and lower the session's total value after the close.
"Until end of day figures are adjusted after the close of trade, the incorrect trades will distort today's trading value," exchange operator JSE Ltd said in a statement.
"All incorrect trades will be reversed after the market closes and today's trading value will be adjusted downwards." (Reporting by David Dolan)
* Says it completes full acquisition of Shenzhen-based technology firm as planed