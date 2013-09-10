JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South Africa's Kagiso Media said on Tuesday its top shareholder had offered to buy out the remaining stake in the company it did not already own.

Kagiso said investment firm Kagiso Tiso Holdings had offered to pay 28.50 rand in cash for the remaining 48.9 percent it did not already own in it. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)