(Makes clear recall affects Kia Soul model)

CAPE TOWN, March 1 Kia Motors South Africa said on Tuesday it had started the voluntary safety recall of around 798 Soul model cars over concerns the steering rack's pinion nut was not properly secured.

Kia Motors is South Korea's second largest car-maker and the affected vehicles were all assembled in Korea between 18 January 2014 and 30 September 2015, the company said. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)