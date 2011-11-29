JOHANNESBURG Nov 29 South Africa's Kumba
Iron Ore Limited said on Tuesday that over 6,200 of its
employees would reap a 576,045 rand ($68,700) payout in December
as part of an "empowerment" plan aimed at non-managers.
In an effort to right the wrongs of apartheid and give
blacks a stake in the economy, South Africa requires mining
firms to meet quotas on black ownership, employment and
procurement. In the local political jargon this is known as
"empowerment."
Critics say such deals often only enrich a
politically-connected elite, sparking a push by unions and the
government for more "broad-based" schemes that benefit the rank
and file.
The scheme by Kumba, a unit of global mining giant Anglo
American, falls in the "broad-based" category as
cleaners and drivers will receive the payout, which has been
calculated based on a five-day weighted average of the Kumba
share price prior to its close on Nov. 17.
Kumba said in a statement that the after-tax payout would be
just over 345,000 rand.
The scheme is called "Envision" and over the past year Kumba
organised workshops, industrial theatre performances and
distributed comics to teach blue-collar workers about how to pay
off debt, invest in housing and not squander their newly-found
wealth on cars or alcohol.
They were also taught how to pay taxes -- a new experience
for some because of their low incomes. Workers in the scheme
earn between 5,000 and 20,000 rand a month, excluding benefits.
Kumba has already paid a total of 279 million rand in
dividends to the same employees over the past five years, each
getting on average 55,000 rand.
Kumba chief executive Chris Griffith said Envision made
business sense.
"We haven't had a strike in years. Employees are thinking
all the time about how to continue to deliver what we are
expected to deliver," he said.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter)