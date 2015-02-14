JOHANNESBURG Feb 14 Foreigners will be barred
from owning land in South Africa and no individual will be able
to own more than 12,000 hectares, the equivalent of two farms,
under legislation currently in the works, President Jacob Zuma
said on Saturday.
Giving more details of a Land Holdings Bill announced this
week in a State of the Nation address, Zuma said foreign
individuals and companies would be restricted to long-term
leases of between 30 and 50 years.
If any South Africans owned more than 12,000 hectares, the
excess would be liable for seizure by the state, Zuma said, in
comments that are likely to upset the large -- and still
predominantly white-owned -- commercial farming sector.
"If any single individual owns above that limit, the
government would buy the excess land and redistribute it," he
said in a statement.
However, the law will not be applied retroactively for fear
of falling foul of the constitution.
The legislation would be sent to cabinet for approval soon,
after which it will be opened for public consultation and then
submitted parliament, Zuma added.
Land remains a highly emotive issue in South Africa, where
300 years of colonial rule and white-minority government have
left the vast majority of farmland in the hands of a tiny,
mainly white, minority.
Since the end of apartheid in 1994, the ruling African
National Congress has tried to redress the balance through a
'willing seller, willing buyer' scheme, but has fallen well
short of its target of transferring a third of farmland to
blacks by last year.
