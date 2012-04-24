* Racial tensions stirred by land debate
* Analysts see land issue as a threat to democracy
* Economics make it tough for beneficiaries
By Olivia Kumwenda and Jon Herskovitz
SENEKAL, South Africa, April 24 South Africa's
plans to undo the wrongs of apartheid by returning land seized
from native blacks is embodied in the life of Koos Mthimkhulu.
He was born on a white-owned farm in 1955 and attended a
school set up by white farmers to give him just enough education
for a life as field hand. A short childhood gave way to decades
of milking cows, driving tractors and ploughing fields for
poverty-level wages.
When white-minority rule ended in 1994, the new democratic
government made it a priority to return land to those
dispossessed. It wrote the idea into the constitution and made a
plan that would make people like Mthimkhulu independent farmers.
Yet the practice under the African National Congress (ANC)
has fallen far short of targets and disappointment is stocking
up new risks of social, racial and economic crisis to threaten
the very democracy intended to save South Africa from disaster.
The post-apartheid government selected Koos Mthimkhulu for a
programme under which it would buy agricultural land from white
farmers and turn parcels over to blacks who had claims on the
territory. It offered him money, advice and moral support.
Greying at the temples and at ease tending a herd of cattle
and tilling fields, he now grows maize and sunflowers in the
central flatlands of the Free State, no longer tethered to white
bosses and proud of his substantial 500-hectare (1,200-acre)
holding, of which about a quarter is suitable for crops
But Mthimkhulu does not own the land, the government does.
And in all likelihood, without ownership, he seems destined for
the failure that has hit many like him who thought themselves
among a fortunate few to get land: "I struggled for a long time
and I can't get a loan from banks because I can't use the farm
for security," he said in the local Sesotho language.
That is not the only drawback small farmers like Mthimkhulu
face; South Africa's land reform ideals are being crushed by
government mismanagement and the economics of pitching the new,
small-scale operations into competition with the industrial-size
farms that have made the country a global agricultural
powerhouse, exporting billions of dollars in farm products.
Most food is grown at places like the Royal Dawn orange
farm, 300 km (200 miles) northeast of Mthimkhulu's homestead, in
Mpumalanga province.
There, hundreds of hectares of carefully maintained citrus
groves are crisscrossed by a network of pipes for automated
irrigation. Each row of trees is alphabetised and bar-coded,
enabling the farm manager, a white man like the owners, to keep
a computerised track of fertilizer needs and use.
The system allows supermarkets in export markets as far away
as Beijing to trace an individual box of oranges back to the row
form which they were picked - by a black labourer.
Other African states are even recruiting South Africa's big
commercial farmers, most of whom are white, to grow in their
countries, hoping their expertise will increase their overall
revenue from farming. Small local outfits can barely compete.
RACIAL INJUSTICE
The origins of the problem the ANC has tried to resolve lie
deep. A century ago, under British rule, South Africa's 1913
Natives' Land Act set aside 87 percent of all land for the small
white minority and 13 percent for black Africans.
Two decades of land reform under the ANC, which this year
seems set to retain President Jacob Zuma as the leader who will
continue its one-party dominance at elections in 2014
, have done little to change those land ownership
ratios set 100 years ago.
Plans drawn up under the first black president, Nelson
Mandela, were meant by 2014 to hand over to blacks 30 percent of
commercial farmland - a type of land that had been almost
exclusively owned by whites, who form less than a tenth of the
population. The government says so far it has achieved only 8
percent, but still says wants to reach 30 percent in two years.
One reason for that has been its reluctance to act by force.
Its "willing buyer, willing seller" programme means the pace is
set by white farmers agreeing to trade. Striking deals at market
rates is often elusive, raising allegations of corruption in the
setting of prices, and in the disposal of state funds.
And even when farms are returned to black residents, many
are doomed to fail. Then real estate developers or factory
farming businesses, mostly owned by whites, may step in and buy
the land back - reversing progress toward the land target.
"Restitution needed to be done. But something went terribly
wrong with the implementation," said Theo de Jager, vice
president of AgriSA, a body which represents the agriculture
industry and principally large white-owned businesses.
Echoing officials at the Department of Land Reform, who say
most reallocated farmland is "unproductive", de Jager said: "I
visited more than 200 farms that have been transferred over the
last two and half years and I haven't been on one that is a
commercial success. None of those farmers are making a profit.
"And if it is not profitable, it's not sustainable."
A TIME BOMB
Land is at the heart of racial injustice in South Africa and
has the potential to dent a democracy where about 40 percent of
the population of 50 million lives in rural areas. The crisis is
not now, but without action now it will grow as a threat.
"The land issue is a symbol for blacks of everything that
has been lost to whites," said James L. Gibson, a professor of
government at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, who
has studied the issue intensively in South Africa.
Gibson sees land reform as a time bomb, given the large
number of the black majority who feel they have been victimised
and the glacial pace at which land is being returned.
One of his surveys indicates that an overwhelming majority
of blacks feel land was unfairly taken by the colonisers and
current white holders have no right to the land today.
"The ANC is fearful on many fronts that a demagogue is going
to come along and present a serious challenge to the
establishment. I don't think that it will spontaneously erupt.
It has to be sparked by a leader," he said.
The ANC this year expelled the most prominent voice calling
for an expropriation of white-owned farms, its youth leader
Julius Malema. His demands had raised the prospect of a seizure
of white-owned farmland, like that in neighbouring Zimbabwe,
which many argue ruined a thriving agricultural economy.
But even with Malema being sent to the political wilderness,
there are other prominent voices calling for a seizure of
white-owned land, including Irvin Jim, the general secretary of
the powerful metalworkers trade union NUMSA.
Weighing in the minds of ANC policy makers is what happened
when Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe started seizing
white-owned farms a decade ago. Land has gone fallow and the
breadbasket of Africa has been pushed to the brink of famine.
One of the ANC's policy priorities for this year is
completing its latest policy paper on land reform. A draft
released last year said the goal "is to ensure that all land
reform farms are 100 percent productive", and to meet the 30
percent redistribution target by 2014.
Lechesa Tsenoli, land reform deputy minister, said complex
claims to ancestral property slowed the process. Often, he said,
relatives disagreed over which of the three types of available
settlement they wanted - namely getting the land that belonged
to their forebears, getting alternative land or cash.
"It will impossible until we start doing things that we
think we will solve it," he said.
"The issue is potentially explosive."
A TOUGH BUSINESS
Seeking to make good on commitments to make reallocated
farms a success, South Africa offers one of the strongest
farmers advisory agencies on the continent.
With hundred of offices in every province, the Agricultural
Research Council helps match crops to local soil, gives advice
on irrigation and helps diversify the gene pools of livestock.
But coordination among government agencies can be poor,
adding the troubles of those pitched into running new farms. The
Department of Land Reform is separate from the Agriculture
Ministry. Other local bodies, seed suppliers and specialised
financiers are often not coordinated. And the ARC may not be
notified of small farmers needing help until it is too late.
"If you are not in the market with the right product at the
right time, you are not really going to make it," said Shadrack
Moephuli, ARC's president and chief executive. "If all the role
players are not there for you at the right time, and sequenced
appropriately, you are likely to lose out."
If beneficiaries can make their way through financing, seed
purchases, planting, growing and mechanised harvesting, they
often fail in finding a place to sell their product.
The window shuts quickly for success or failure with one
poor harvest enough to bankrupt a new farmer.
Some want the government to set up cooperatives to help the
beneficiaries of its land reform programme get better prices on
seeds and fertilizers and share costs of agricultural machinery.
Moephuli of the ARC says the government should keep costs
down, too, when it buys land to redistribute and not rush to
give it away to people ill-equipped to work it profitably:
"Farming is not an emotional thing," he said.
"It is a business, and a very complex business."
Koos Mthimkhulu has learned that lesson all to well.
Strolling through his acres of maize, on the plain where he
also grazes cattle close to the farmhouse he took over when the
white owners moved on, he fears the government grants that got
him started may soon dry up.
Without profits to plough back in, he then may no longer be
able to afford seed - unless he goes back to labouring for a
wage on other farms in the area still owned by wealthier whites.
"It's hard to make it as a farmer without the right
support," he said. "Without the right help, we will fail."
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)