JOHANNESBURG Feb 23 South Africa's main house
of parliament took a first step on Tuesday towards enabling the
state to make compulsory purchases of land to redress racial
disparities in land ownership.
Land is an emotive issue in South Africa, where most of it
remains in white hands 22 years after the end of apartheid and
many commercial and small-scale farmers are currently facing
tough times because of the worst drought in at least a century.
The main house of parliament passed a bill that will enable
the state to pay for land at a value determined by a government
adjudicator and then expropriate it for the "public interest."
The bill, which still needs to be passed by South Africa's
other house of parliament and signed into law by President Jacob
Zuma, effectively scraps the willing-buyer, willing-seller
approach to land reform.
But it does not signal the kind of often violent land grabs
that took place in neighbouring Zimbabwe, where white-owned
farms were seized by the government for redistribution to
landless blacks.
The ruling African National Congress (ANC) said the bill,
criticised by opposition parties and farming groups, "will
intensify the land reform programme and bring about equitable
access to South Africa's land, natural resources and food
security."
Experts have estimated that about 8 million hectares (20
million acres) have been transferred to black owners since
apartheid, equal to 8 to 10 percent of the land in white hands
in 1994.
The total is only a third of the 30 percent targeted by the
ANC under its "willing buyer-willing seller" scheme and a
parallel process of "land claims" by individuals or communities
dispossessed under white rule.
Uner the new legislation, the state can acquire land without
the owners' consent by paying an amount determined by the office
of the Valuer-General. Owners can also challenge the
compensation offered in the court.
