By Ed Stoddard
KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, South Africa, May 21 South
Africa's government is planning to impose limits on farm sizes
to free up parcels of land to hand over to blacks, a minister
said on Saturday, giving an insight into the workings of a
divisive redistribution scheme.
Gugile Nkwinti, the minister of rural development and land
reform, told Reuters the government was planning to set a range
of limits - from a 1,000-hectare (2,470-acre) "small-scale"
farm, up to the largest allowed, at 12,000 hectares.
"If you are a small-scale farm and have 1,400 HA, we will
buy the 400, and leave you with your 1,000. We will buy the
extra and redistribute it to black people," the minister said.
South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC),
facing local elections in August, has promised to speed up plans
to redistribute land which remains predominantly in white hands
two decades after the end of apartheid.
Some economists and farming groups have said the proposals
could hit investment and production at a time when South Africa
is emerging from a major drought - pointing to the economic
damage linked to farm seizures in neighbouring Zimbabwe.
They have also complained about a lack of clarity on how it
will all work.
Setting out the farm sizes and specifically linking them to
the redistribution scheme may further alarm owners, particularly
of smaller plots.
But the government says the redistribution process needs to
be accelerated, to rectify past wrongs and provide opportunities
to the previously excluded, and has repeatedly said it will not
follow the Zimbabwe example and stick to the law.
"In South Africa you have a concentration of land ownership
in the hands of a few people. That is something we have to
correct," Nkwinti said before a ceremony in Kruger National Park
where officials will hand over compensation to black communities
evicted decades ago.
Experts have estimated about 8 million hectares of farmland
have been transferred to black owners since the end of
apartheid, 8 to 10 percent of the land in white hands in 1994
and only a third of the ANC's long-running 30 percent target.
The party has said it will speed up the process with a bill
going through parliament allowing the state to expropriate land
without the owner's consent.
Nkwinti said there would be four broad limits: 1,000 HA for
a "small-scale" commercial farm, 2,500 HA for a medium-scale
one, 5,000 for large-scale operations, and a 12,000 HA special
category including game farms, forestry operations and renewable
energy projects such as wind farms.
Nkwinti also said the government was planning to introduce a
scheme for black farmers who work communal land but lack title
deeds to the plots they plough - a situation that prevents them
from using the land to obtain finance.
"We are introducing a 'use-rights certificate.' It's a
lesser right than a title deed but it is a more secure right
than they have now." he said.
