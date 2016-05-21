* ANC promising to speed up land redistribution
* Laws would limit farm size, allow state expropriation
* Compensation paid for Kruger park evictions
KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, South Africa, May 21
Africa's government is planning to impose limits on farm sizes
to free up parcels of land to hand over to blacks, a minister
said on Saturday, giving an insight into the workings of a
divisive redistribution scheme.
Gugile Nkwinti, the minister of rural development and land
reform, told Reuters the government was planning to set a range
of limits - from a 1,000-hectare (2,470-acre) "small-scale"
farm, up to the largest allowed, at 12,000 hectares.
"If you are a small-scale farm and have 1,400 HA, we will
buy the 400, and leave you with your 1,000. We will buy the
extra and redistribute it to black people," the minister said.
South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC),
facing local elections in August, has promised to speed up plans
to redistribute land which remains predominantly in white hands
two decades after the end of apartheid.
Some economists and farming groups have said the proposals
could hit investment and production at a time when South Africa
is emerging from a major drought - pointing to the economic
damage linked to farm seizures in neighbouring Zimbabwe.
They have also complained about a lack of clarity on how it
will all work.
Setting out the farm size limits and specifically linking
them to the redistribution scheme may further alarm owners,
particularly of smaller plots.
But the government says the redistribution process needs to
be accelerated, to rectify past wrongs and provide opportunities
to the previously excluded, and has repeatedly said it will
stick to the law and not follow Zimbabwe's example.
KRUGER COMPENSATION
"In South Africa you have a concentration of land ownership
in the hands of a few people. That is something we have to
correct," Nkwinti said before a ceremony in Kruger National Park
where President Jacob Zuma handed over 84 million rand ($5.4
million) in compensation to black communities evicted decades
ago.
Experts estimate about 8 million hectares of farmland have
been transferred to black owners since the end of apartheid, 8
to 10 percent of the land in white hands in 1994 and only a
third of the ANC's long-running 30 percent target.
The party has said it will speed up the process with a bill
going through parliament allowing the state to expropriate land
without the owner's consent.
Several black communities had land claims on the 2-million
hectare Kruger Park because they were removed after the Native
Land Act of 1913, which consigned South Africa's black majority
to 13 percent of the country's territory.
But the government wants to keep the Kruger, a major tourist
draw and home to many animal species, intact, so its policy is
to compensate those with claims on it through cash instead of
allowing them to resettle in the park's boundaries.
Perry Sambo, a 63-year-old school teacher who is one of the
claimants being paid, said his parents had been removed from
Kruger before he was born.
"It was very difficult. Transport was very scarce and they
did not get any assistance in what they wanted to carry. And
some of their belongs they had to leave because they could not
carry everything. They lost also cattle on the way that were
eaten by lions," he told Reuters.
($1 = 15.6173 rand)
