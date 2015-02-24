* Leak shows U.S. coerced Pretoria into spying on Iran
* Revelations could compromise security cooperation
* Agency already in hot water over parliament phone jammer
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 A mass leak of South
African espionage secrets will cause many foreign agencies to
think twice before sharing information with Pretoria, hampering
its efforts to walk a delicate diplomatic tightrope between East
and West, experts said on Tuesday.
Britain's Guardian paper and Gulf TV channel Al Jazeera said
they had obtained hundreds of dossiers, files and cables from
the world's top spy agencies to and from South Africa, dubbing
it "one of the biggest spy leaks in recent times".
The biggest revelation so far is an assessment by Mossad
that counters Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu - backed
by a cartoon picture of a bomb - asserting at the United Nations
in 2012 that Iran was a year away from making a nuclear device.
Iran was "not performing the activity necessary to produce
weapons", the Israeli agency said in one report that outlined
its understanding of Tehran's attempts to produce enriched
uranium, the main ingredient for a nuclear bomb.
More seriously for South Africa, a prominent 'non-aligned'
state reluctant to take sides in international disputes, another
cable reveals how Washington coerced Pretoria into spying on
Iran, with which it enjoys firm diplomatic and commercial ties.
Even though the National Intelligence Agency stressed it did
not see Tehran as a threat, it still set up a covert operation
to compile the names, addresses and personal habits of every
suspected Iranian agent in South Africa.
Suggestions South African spooks scoped out Persian carpet
shops in the belief they were a front for Iranian spies were
easy fodder for newspapers, with the Times reporting the leaks
under the front page headline "Ali Baba and the forty spies".
Besides the immediate embarrassment, experts said the
security breach meant foreign cooperation with South African
agencies would be likely to come under review for fear of other
potentially more damaging secrets being unearthed.
Other cables show Washington enlisted Pretoria's help in
getting in touch with a potential North Korean double agent and
reaching out to Palestinian group Hamas.
"A leak like this affects the credibility of the agencies
and how they cooperate," said Mike Hough, a retired professor
from Pretoria University's Institute for Strategic Studies. "It
could lead to the termination of certain projects."
The agency was already in hot water for using a cell-phone
signal jammer in parliament this month at President Jacob Zuma's
State of the Nation address, a move that prompted a media outcry
and walkout by furious opposition MPs.
Forced to explain, Security Minister David Mahlobo told
Johannesburg's Talk Radio 702 the device had been deployed to
create a 'no-fly zone' for drones to protect Zuma, but then said
it had also been turned on in error.
There has no official response from the government to the
Guardian and Al Jazeera reports.
"There's no country in the world that would comment on this
sort of thing," one foreign ministry spokesman said.
