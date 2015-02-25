JOHANNESBURG Feb 25 South Africa's security
minister on Wednesday launched an investigation into the mass
leaking of espionage secrets to the media this week, saying the
breach would undermine diplomatic relations and national
security.
The cables reveal that South Africa, a prominent
'non-aligned' state reluctant to take sides in international
disputes, was coerced by Washington into spying on Iran, with
which it enjoys firm diplomatic and commercial ties.
Minister David Mahlobo condemned the leaks.
"Any leakages of classified information undermine the
national security of any state," Mahlobo said in a statement.
Britain's Guardian paper and Gulf TV channel Al Jazeera said
they had obtained hundreds of dossiers, files and cables from
the world's top spy agencies to and from South Africa.
The spy cables have said raised doubts about South Africa's
ability to walk a diplomatic tightrope between the East and the
West, experts have said.
"A full investigation has been launched into the purported
leakage, its veracity and verification will be handled in terms
of the protocols governing the management of classified
information," the statement said.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Angus
MacSwan)