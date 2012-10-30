PRETORIA Oct 30 There are no signs of a credit bubble in South Africa despite arise in unsecured lending, Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Tuesday.

"Credit that grows at an average of around 7 percent when inflation is at 5.5 percent cannot by any measure be seen as bubble. Unsecured lending is such a small component of overall credit," Kganyago said in response to a question at a monetary policy forum.

Unsecured loans in South Africa surged by 21 percent to $43 billion in the year to June, central bank statistics show, but are still about a tenth of overall lending. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)