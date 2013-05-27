(Corrects percentage increase and amount of unsecured lending)
PRETORIA May 27 South Africa's unsecured credit
levels are still too small to pose a risk to its banking
industry, the deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank
said on Monday.
Unsecured loans - which are not backed by collateral and
therefore riskier and more lucrative for banks - totalled 453
billion rand in March 2013 ($47 billion), an increase of 24
percent from a year earlier, Lesetja Kganyago said.
"Measured against the total banking assets of 3.6 trillion
(rand), bank exposure to unsecured lending still remains
non-systemic and do not pose any threats to the stability of the
banking system as a whole," Kganyago told reporters at a
briefing.
Analysts and investors have been increasingly worried
lenders, especially African Bank Investments and
Capitec Bank Holdings, could be hit by a wave of
souring loans after years of rapid growth in consumer lending.
African Bank, which specialises in unsecured loans to
low-income borrowers, posted a 26 percent drop in first-half
profit this month, sparking a rout in its share amid concern the
lending boom is starting to unravel.
($1 = 9.5587 South African rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan;
editing by Ed Stoddard)