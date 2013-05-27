* Levels of unsecured loans rise by nearly a quarter in
March, down from peak
* Analysts and investors worry about impact on niche lenders
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, May 27 South Africa's banks have
cooled the pace of unsecured lending amid fears of rising
impairments from weak growth in the continent's top economy,
central bank data on Monday showed.
The market for unsecured loans, which are not backed by
collateral, has grown rapidly in recent years as the country's
leading banks such as Standard Bank joined niche
lenders African Bank Investments and Capitec Bank
Holdings in chasing their higher margins.
Unsecured credit rose by nearly a quarter in March, to 453
billion rand ($47 billion), from a year ago, the Reserve Bank
said, easing back from a peak annual growth rate of 30 percent
in November 2012.
The central bank repeated that levels of unsecured credit,
accounting for over 12 percent of total banking assets in the
economy, were still too small to pose a risk to the wider South
African financial system.
But supervisors from the central bank have "engaged" with
selected banks on the high growth rate of unsecured loans and
continue to monitor the segment for any potential risk, Deputy
Governor Lesetja Kganyago told reporters at a briefing.
Analysts and investors have been increasingly worried
African Bank Investments and Capitec Bank Holdings could be hit
by a wave of souring loans.
African Bank, which specialises in unsecured loans to
low-income borrowers, posted a 26 percent drop in first-half
profit this month and wrote off 445 million rand of bad loans,
sparking a rout in its share price.
The Reserve Bank said that, overall, impaired advances fell
to 4.1 percent of gross loans at the end of December 2012, from
4.7 percent a year earlier. It did not strip out the figure for
unsecured loans.
Growth is slowing in Africa's largest economy due to weak
global demand and unemployment levels stuck above 25 percent.
Despite the tough climate, household debt averages more than
three quarters of disposable income.
"Generally speaking, there is stress in the market in this
specific segment and in this business line and it's obvious from
the increased impairments and the pain that some smaller banks
are taking from this," said Moody's senior analyst Nondas
Nicolaides.
"For the bigger banks, although we will see increased
impairments in this business line, their overall impaired loans
to total loans is actually trending down, so it doesn't make a
big difference."
The central bank said it was still comfortable with the
levels of unsecured credit in the market. Retail unsecured
credit exposure to gross credit exposure was 3.9 percent in
March 2013, from 3.5 percent a year earlier.
For the "big four" banks - Standard Bank, FirstRand
, Absa and Nedbank - a big part of
unsecured exposure is to middle-income earners, who are usually
existing clients.
Capitec shares closed 3.7 percent lower and those of African
Bank lost nearly 3 percent.
The National Credit Regulator, which also monitors credit
extended by non-banking institutions such as retailers, has been
holding workshops in low income areas encouraging those drowning
in debt to get help.
($1 = 9.5587 South African rand)
(Editing by Carmel Crimmins and David Cowell)