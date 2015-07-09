JOHANNESBURG, July 9 South Africa's credit
regulator has asked the National Consumer Tribunal to conduct an
audit and impose a fine on furniture retailer Lewis Group
for "mis-selling" credit insurance, the regulator said
on Thursday.
The retailer allegedly sold loss of employment cover to both
pensioners and self-employed consumers as part of its credit
insurance offering even when those who bought it would not be
able to claim the benefits, the regulator said in a statement.
