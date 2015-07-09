(Adds Lewis comments, details on potential fine, updates shares)

JOHANNESBURG, July 9 South Africa's Lewis Group faces a fine for mis-selling creditor insurance following recommendations from the country's credit regulator, sending the furniture retailer's shares down more than 9 percent on Thursday.

The regulator said it had asked the National Consumer Tribunal to impose a fine, alleging Lewis sold loss of employment cover to pensioners and self-employed consumers who would not be able to claim the benefits.

The regulator did not give details of the requested fine.

Lewis said the regulator was seeking an administrative penalty of 10 million rand ($800,000) and refunds for the consumers involved. The regulator also wants the consumer tribunal to conduct an audit of Lewis and its insurance unit Monarch Insurance, the company said in a statement.

Lewis said the matter related to three cases of credit insurance sales and it would cooperate with the investigation.

With about 70 percent of its sales on credit, especially when selling furniture and appliances to lower-income consumers, Lewis offers credit insurance to customers to cover their outstanding balances should they lose their jobs or become unable to work.

"Pensioners and self-employed consumers are not employed and cannot be retrenched or become redundant from employment. They should not be offered loss-of-employment cover as part of credit insurance", National Credit Regulator company secretary Lesiba Mashapa said.

Lewis shares were down 9.17 percent at 81.75 rand at 1339 GMT.

($1 = 12.4698 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter)