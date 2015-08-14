* Government plans law to curb binge and under-age drinking
* State wants drinking age raised to 21 from 18
* $26 bln liquor industry plans to regulate advertising
By Wendell Roelf
STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, Aug 15 South
Africa's liquor industry will help craft stricter alcohol
advertising rules in a bid to prevent the government from
raising the minimum drinking age to 21 from 18, an industry
official said on Friday.
South Africa already has laws that prohibit underage
drinking and drink driving, but critics say these are poorly
enforced and often completely ignored.
In its 2014 global liquor outlook, the World Health
Organisation said South Africans consumed a total of 27.1 litres
of pure alcohol per capita in 2010, versus a global average of
6.2 litres of alcohol a year for those aged 15 and older.
The industry, which estimates its worth in the economy at
333 billion rand ($26 billion) a year and includes firms such as
SABMiller, Pernod Ricard and wine producers,
has offered to regulate marketing jointly with the government in
an attempt to head off a ban.
"We need to find a balance. We can't destroy an industry
that brings money into the fiscus (national budget), but we also
can't turn a blind eye to problems associated with abuse," Kurt
Moore, chairman of the liquor industry task team, told Reuters.
Moore said alcohol producers are trying to find a way to
restrict radio, television and outdoor advertising but had yet
to agree exactly how this could be done.
"The industry is of the view that self-regulation and
government oversight do not represent two opposite and mutually
exclusive alternatives," reads an industry response submitted by
Moore on Thursday.
The industry had also proposed fines for members who failed
to enforce any restrictions agreed by the sector "while repeat
offenders could lose their (liquor) licenses".
Public health officials in Africa's most advanced economy
say regulation of alcohol consumption and education about its
abuse have failed to keep pace with the investment by companies.
"The liquor policy can address the socio-economic costs and
harms associated with liquor abuse," Clementine Makaepea,
director of policy and legislation at the Department of Trade
and Industry, said in a statement.
Besides banning liquor outlets within 500 metres of schools
and places of worship, the government proposes holding alcohol
firms liable for damages and harm caused if a drunk person
commits a crime or is involved in an accident.
The proposals are yet to be drafted into a bill, which would
then need to be approved by South Africa's cabinet.
($1 = 12.7980 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia and Digby Lidstone)