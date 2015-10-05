JOHANNESBURG Oct 5 South African equipment hire and industrial services firm Waco International Holdings plans to list on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange aiming to raise 3.5 billion rand ($257 million) to boost its balance sheet, it said on Monday.

Waco, which rents out scaffolding, mobile buildings and portable toilets, is listing to restructure its balance sheet and get ready for acquisitions, CEO Stephen Goodburn said.

Taken private in 2000 by Ethos Private Equity, the company now wants a free float of about 63 percent, with an offer price estimated between 36 rand and 45 rand per share. Waco plans to list its ordinary shares on the JSE on October 23.

The largest part of the firm's business is in industrial maintenance which Goodburn says could withstand an economic downturn as other sectors in Africa's most advanced economy struggle.

"The beauty about maintenance, is that you can delay it, but you can't put it off for very long," told Reuters.

Outside its home market, the company has operations in Sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, New Zealand, the UK and Chile.

