JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 South Africa's mine
workers union on Tuesday said it had rejected a revised wage
offer from platinum miner Lonmin Plc on Tuesday
, paving the way for strike action.
The National Union of Mineworkers said it was demanding an
11 percent wage rise and Lonmin was offering 9 to 10 percent
over two years, depending on the category of the workers within
the company's grading structure.
"The NUM rejected these on the basis that it may be prepared
to accept the offer provided that the 10 percent is extended to
category 4 for both years," the union said in a statement.
The union wanted the wage rise to be back-dated to July 1
while the company said it should be effective from Oct. 1.
The next stage before legal strike action can take place
will be for both sides to try and iron out their differences
with a government mediator.
A strike at Lonmin could have a significant impact on global
platinum supplies given the company's third-place ranking in
world production. The miner is targeting sales in 2012 of
750,000 platinum ounces.
Its bigger rivals Impala Platinum and Anglo
American Platinum reached agreements earlier this year
with South African unions but had to cough up above inflation
wage increases over the next two years which ranged from 8 to 10
percent.
The union said it was also demanding 2,000 rand ($240)
housing allowance for across the board whilst the company offers
1,850 for year one and 1,950 for year two.
The union said it would meet with its members on Thursday
for further discussions.
($1 = 8.4222 South African rand)
