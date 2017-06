JOHANNESBURG Aug 22 World No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum said on Wednesday it had received a wage increase demand from its workers in South Africa, raising the prospect that a mine dispute at fellow producer Lonmin could spread.

Amplats spokesperson Mpumi Sithole told Reuters the formal demand was handed in by workers not by union representatives.

"We have until Friday and we will be getting back to them by then," Sitole said.