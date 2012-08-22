JOHANNESBURG Aug 22 World No. 1 platinum
producer Anglo American Platinum said on Wednesday it
had received a wage increase demand from workers at a South
African mine, raising the prospect that a labour dispute at
fellow producer Lonmin could spread.
Amplats spokesperson Mpumi Sithole told Reuters the formal
demand was handed in by workers, rather than by union
representatives, at the Thembelani mine near Rustenberg.
"We have until Friday and we will be getting back to them by
then," Sithole said.
The latest pay demand from platinum miners comes as Lonmin,
the world's third-largest producer of the precious metal,
grapples with a prolonged worker stay away after police shot
dead 34 protesting workers at its Marikana mine on Thursday.
Lonmin's operations have been stalled since rock drill
operators embarked on the illegal strike a week-and-a-half ago.
Mine managers, church leaders and government officials are
trying to negotiate with the strikers to persuade them to return
to work and halt the labour violence in Africa's biggest
economy. South Africa holds 80 percent of the world's known
platinum reserves.
Royal Bafokeng Platinum, a smaller platinum
producer, said this week it had also received demands from its
workers for a hike in pay.
The spot platinum price has risen to $1,511.99/oz, its
highest since early May.