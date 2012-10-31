By Sherilee Lakmidas
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 Lonmin
management and workers appeared on Wednesday to be shaping up
for a new battle after the strike-hit mining company said jobs
would be cut.
The world's third largest platinum producer, Lonmin is
scrambling to get back on its feet after a violent six-week
strike at its Marikana mine that crippled production and led it
to ask shareholders for $800 million in a rights issue on
Tuesday.
It also gave unions notice of a restructuring, with proposed
job losses in its 25,000-strong work force expected to be
implemented in early 2013.
"We haven't decided how many employees will be impacted.
What we have said is we are freezing our production target at
750,000 ounces for the next two years," Lonmin spokeswoman Sue
Vey said.
"What we are doing is shaping the business accordingly."
The company had said earlier the strike would cause it to
miss targets. With production almost halving in the three months
to Sept. 30, it has postponed its aim of increasing output to
more than 900,000 ounces a year.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it would fight
any job cuts.
"Of course, we are in principle opposed to retrenchments. We
will discourage them from going on a restructuring process that
would see any jobs being lost," NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka
said.
The union hoped to meet management next week, he said.
The timing of the move is delicate as a wildcat strike is
still gripping the nearby Anglo American Platinum mines
at Rustenburg - where police fired rubber bullets and tear gas
at strikers on Tuesday - and Lonmin workers only having been
back at work for a month since their strike.
Emotions are also still high after the police killing of 34
striking Lonmin miners at Marikana on Aug. 16, the bloodiest
security incident since the end of white-minority rule in 1994.
Tens of thousands of gold miners have also only returned to
work in the last two weeks and lay-offs at Lonmin could trigger
sympathy strikes.
Gideon du Plessis of the white-collar Solidarity trade union
said he was not surprised by the Lonmin notice but he feared
middle-management rather than the rock-drillers who led the
strikes would bear the brunt of cuts.
"The focus will be on management levels but that means they
are punishing those who did not participate in the strikes," Du
Plessis said.
"These innocent people are now casualties."