* Protesters armed and determined to die - police chief
* President Zuma says violence "shocking", announces inquiry
* Stunned South Africans question "culture of violence"
* World platinum prices spike, Lonmin shares slump
By Jon Herskovitz
MARIKANA, South Africa, Aug 17 The police
killing of 34 striking platinum miners in the bloodiest security
operation since the end of white rule cut to the quick of South
Africa's psyche on Friday, with searching questions asked of its
post-apartheid soul.
Newspaper headlines screamed "Bloodbath", "Killing Field"
and "Mine Slaughter", with graphic photographs of heavily armed
white and black police officers walking casually past the
bloodied corpses of black men lying crumpled in the dust.
The images, along with Reuters TV footage of officers
opening up with automatic weapons on a small group of men in
blankets and t-shirts at Lonmin's Marikana platinum plant,
rekindled uncomfortable memories of South Africa's racist past.
Police chief Riah Phiyega confirmed 34 dead and 78 injured
in Thursday's shootings after officers moved against 3,000
striking drill operators armed with machetes and sticks at the
mine, 100 km (60 miles) northwest of Johannesburg.
A sombre-looking President Jacob Zuma, who cut short a trip
to Mozambique for a regional summit because of the violence,
travelled to Marikana and announced he had ordered an official
inquiry into what he called the "shocking" events.
"This is unacceptable in our country which is a country
where everyone feels comfortable, a country with a democracy
that everyone envies," he said in a statement read at a news
conference. He did not take questions.
Phiyega, a former banking executive appointed to lead the
police force only in June, said officers acted in self-defence
against charging, armed assailants at Marikana.
"The police members had to employ force to protect
themselves," she said, noting that two policemen had been hacked
to death by a mob at the mine on Tuesday.
However, the South African Institute of Race Relations
likened the incident to the 1960 Sharpeville township massacre
near Johannesburg, when apartheid police opened fire on a crowd
of black protesters, killing more than 50.
"Obviously the issues that have led to this are not the same
as the past, but the response and the outcome is very similar,"
research manager Lucy Holborn told Reuters.
In a front-page editorial, the Sowetan newspaper questioned
what had changed since 1994, when Nelson Mandela overturned
three centuries of white domination to become South Africa's
first black president.
"It has happened in this country before where the apartheid
regime treated black people like objects," the paper, named
after South Africa's biggest black township, said. "It is
continuing in a different guise now."
Zuma, who faces an internal leadership election in his
ruling African National Congress (ANC) in December, called on
South Africa to mourn together. "It is a moment to start healing
and rebuilding," he said at Marikana.
"We believe there is enough space in our democratic order
for any dispute to be resolved through dialogue without any
breaches of the law or violence," an earlier statement from him
said.
Despite promises of a better life for all South Africa's 50
million people, the ANC has struggled to provide basic services
to millions in poor black townships.
Efforts to redress the economic inequalities of apartheid
have had mixed results, and the mining sector comes in for
particular criticism from radical ANC factions as a bastion of
"white monopoly capital".
In Washington, the White House said it was saddened by the
loss of life. "We encourage all parties to work together to
resolve the situation peacefully," spokesman Josh Earnest said.
POLICE PRESENCE
Hundreds of police patrolled the dusty plains around the
Marikana mine, which was forced to shut down this week because
of a rumbling union turf war that has hit the platinum sector
this year.
Crime scene investigators combed the site of the shooting,
which was cordoned off with yellow tape, collecting spent
cartridges and the slain miners' bloodstained traditional
weapons - machetes and spears.
Six firearms were recovered, including a service revolver
from one of the police officers killed earlier in the week.
Before Thursday, 10 people had died in nearly a week of
conflict between rival unions at what is Lonmin's flagship
plant. The London-headquartered company has been forced to shut
down all its South African platinum operations, which account
for 12 percent of global output.
South Africa is home to 80 percent of the world's known
reserves of platinum, a precious metal used in vehicle catalytic
converters. Rising power and labour costs and a steep decline
this year in the price have left many mines struggling to stay
afloat.
Although the striking Marikana miners were demanding huge
pay hikes, the roots of the trouble lie in a challenge by the
newer Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU)
to the 25-year dominance of the National Union of Mineworkers
(NUM), a close ANC ally.
"There is clearly an element in this that a key supporter of
the ANC - the NUM - has come under threat from these protesting
workers," said Nic Borain, an independent political analyst.
Pre-crackdown footage of dancing miners waving machetes and
licking the blades of home-made spears raised questions about
the habitual use of violence in industrial action 18 years after
the end of apartheid.
"This culture of violence and protest, it must somehow be
changed," said John Robbie, a prominent Johannesburg radio host.
"You can't act like a Zulu impi in an industrial dispute in this
day and age," he said, using the Zulu word for armed units.
World platinum prices spiked nearly 3 percent on
Thursday as the full extent of the violence became clear, and
rose again on Friday to a five-week high above $1,450 an ounce.
Lonmin shares in London and Johannesburg fell more than 5
percent to four-year lows at Friday's market open, although
later trimmed their losses. Overall, they have shed nearly 15
percent since the violence began a week ago.