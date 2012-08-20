* Police say safe for workers to return
* Employees could be sacked if they do not return to work
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 The world's no. 3 platinum
producer Lonmin told workers to return to work
or face dismissal on Monday, saying police deemed it safe to
return to duty after 44 people were killed in a week of violence
at one of its South African mines.
Police shot 34 dead on Thursday after moving in with
automatic weapons against workers armed with spears, machetes
and handguns in clashes which have brought back memories of the
apartheid era.
About 3,000 striking workers face an ultimatum to show up on
Monday or face the sack. A company spokeswoman could not
immediately say if any were returning to work.
The situation remains tense and union leaders have also said
they were not sure if workers would report to the shafts at
Lonmin's Marikana mine, about 100 km (60 miles) northwest of
Johannesburg.
"The company is communicating with the rest of its local
workforce who have not been on strike but have been unable to
work because of violence, that police consider it safe for them
to report for duty again," Lonmin said in a statement.
"Initially mining division employees will only be asked to
report for the morning shift. Staff have also been issued with
contact numbers to report any further incidents of
intimidation," the company said.
London-based Lonmin accounts for 12 percent of global
platinum output. It is already struggling with low prices and
weak demand. The company has slashed spending plans and may miss
its annual production target of 750,000 ounces.
The strike was sparked by a spreading battle for membership
between the powerful National Union of Mineworkers and the
upstart Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, which
has accused NUM of caring more about politics and personal
enrichment than workers in mine shafts.
Ten people were killed prior to the police shooting,
including a NUM shop steward who was hacked to death.