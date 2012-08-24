By Sherilee Lakmidas
JOHANNESBURG Aug 24 World No. 1 platinum
producer Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said on
Friday 100 workers who had refused to go underground at its
Thembelani mine in South Africa had ended their brief stay away
and returned to work.
There had been no immediate threat to production at Amplats
as the mine employs over 4,100 people, but the sector is on
tenterhooks in the wake of a violent strike at Lonmin
that saw 34 striking miners gunned down by police last week.
"All employees have now reported for work," Amplats said in
a statement.
The company also said wage talks between management and six
representatives from among the workers had ended on a "positive"
note, without elaborating.
In another development, junior producer Royal Bafokeng
Platinum said it had received an undertaking that the
500 employees who participated in an illegal strike earlier this
week would return.
It said allegations of intimidation would be independently
investigated and appropriate action would be taken if required.
"In spite of the loss of approximately 14,000 tonnes planned
to have been hoisted over the three days ... total tonnes milled
for the month should remain unaffected due to the stockpile
processed during this period," it said.
In the fortnight since the Lonmin strike began the spot
price of the white metal used for emissions-capping
catalytic converters in cars has spiked over 10 percent.
Already struggling with soaring costs and weak global
demand, the platinum sector has been hit by a union turf war,
transforming workers into warriors as the Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union takes on the dominant
National Union of Mineworkers.
The chief executive of Northam Platinum, one of
South Africa's smaller platinum producers, said on Friday the
company was also in AMCU's sites.
"We have heard AMCU rumblings in the background and have
been made aware of posters and meetings," Glyn Lewis told
reporters after the group posted full-year results that showed a
10 percent decline in earnings.
South Africa sits on about 80 percent of the world's known
platinum reserves.