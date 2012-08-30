JOHANNESBURG Aug 30 Platinum producer Lonmin said on Thursday less than 7 percent of its 28,000-strong South African workforce had reported for duty on Thursday as talks were slated to have warring unions cool it and bring people back to work.

The world's third largest producer of the precious metal has had its mining operations shut for almost 3 weeks because of a wave of violence stemming from a union turf war that has killed 44 people this month.