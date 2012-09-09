By Sherilee Lakmidas
| JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 South African police are
braced for possible violence ahead of Monday's back-to-work
deadline for striking workers at Lonmin's
flagship platinum mine, where 44 people died in labour strife
last month, most of them at the hands of police.
Mineworkers have been given until Monday to report for duty
after a month of wildcat industrial action but union officials
suspected that these calls would be ignored, increasing tensions
at Lonmin's mines.
"The situation is tense. Anything can happen at any given
moment," police spokesman Thulani Ngubane said.
Scores of police have been camped out near the mine for more
than three weeks since a bloody clash with the striking workers
on Aug. 16. Ngubane said more could be called in should there be
any sign of trouble.
Union officials said they had heard reports that the
striking miners, many of whom are unaffiliated with any known
union, planned a march in defiance of a "peace accord" signed by
the mine management and the main National Union of Mineworkers
(NUM).
The workers have vowed to stay off the job until they get
wages of 12,500 rand ($1,500) a month, double what they now
earn.
"Our hope is that people will respect the peace accord and
return to work," said NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka. "People have
indicated that they wish to return to work but the high level of
intimidation has stopped them."
NUM represents the majority of Lonmin's 28,000 employees but
its dominance has been questioned by the militant Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), which has been blamed
for instigating the strike in its bid for more members.
AMCU and representatives of the striking workers refused to
add their names to last week's "peace accord". AMCU officials
did not answer their phones on Sunday.
Negotiations on the wage demand are scheduled to start at
noon on Monday but only if the miners return to work first.
"If workers don't come to work, we will still pursue the
peace path. That is very, very necessary for us to achieve
because this level of intimidation and people fearing for their
lives obviously does not help anybody," said Barnard Mokwena,
Lonmin's executive vice president in charge of human resources.
"For now it is a fragile process and we need to nurture it,"
he said.
Conceding to the demands in full would set Lonmin back an
additional $30 million a year and set a precedent for other
producers, such as Anglo American Platinum and Impala
Platinum, to do the same.
The world's third largest platinum producer is already under
financial pressure to restart operations as its idle mines are
costing it 2,500 ounces in daily lost production.
Lonmin, which has had 327 million pounds ($524 million)
knocked off its market capitalisation since the strike started,
has already cautioned that it is in danger of breaching debt
covenants and may need to turn to the markets.
Analysts say it could need between $1 billion and $1.25
billion in new capital, or nearly three quarters of its current
stock market value.
($1 = 0.6240 British pounds)
