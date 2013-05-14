* Platinum belt on edge after weekend killing
* Lonmin share price slides, day after positive results
* Tensions rooted in union turf war, income disparities
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, May 14 South African workers of
world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin launched a
wildcat strike on Tuesday, halting all of the company's mine
operations and reigniting fears of deadly unrest that rocked the
industry last year.
The platinum belt towns of Rustenburg and Marikana, which
saw a bloody Lonmin strike last year, are a volatile flashpoint
of labour strife and tensions are running high with job cuts and
wage talks looming.
The share price of Lonmin slid over 6 percent and the rand
currency hit 3-week lows, underscoring investor jitters over a
potential repeat of the 2012 mines turmoil, which hammered
platinum and gold production and triggered credit downgrades for
Africa's largest economy.
Lonmin's Marikana mine was the epicentre of last year's
strikes, where 34 protesting workers were killed by police in a
single day in August. The bloodshed sparked widespread criticism
of the African National Congress (ANC) government's handling of
the mine troubles.
"All 13 shafts are not operational. Employees arrived at
work but did not proceed underground," said Lonmin spokeswoman
Sue Vey.
She said there was no indication at this stage as to why
employees were on strike.
But a spokesman for the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM)
said the strike appeared to stem from anger over the weekend
killing of a local organiser from rival union Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
A police statement at the weekend said that a 46-year-old
man who was "alleged to be the regional organiser of AMCU" had
been killed in a Rustenburg tavern on Saturday when an assailant
shot him four times with a 9mm pistol.
AMCU has poached tens of thousands of disgruntled workers
from the dominant NUM and the union turf war shows little sign
of letting up.
Gideon du Plessis, deputy general secretary of the
Solidarity trade union which represents skilled workers, said he
understood AMCU was demanding the NUM close its office at
Lonmin. AMCU now represents over 70 percent of the company's
workforce.
Police said they were monitoring the situation but there
were no plans at this stage to increase their presence. That
would change should the protest escalate and spread beyond
Lonmin's immediate properties.
"We are just doing our normal patrols," said Thulani
Ngubane, police spokesman for the Northwest province, where
Lonmin's operations are based. "At this point there is no march,
there is nothing on the streets of Marikana."
Social tensions in the area have been stoked by plans by
Anglo American Platinum, the world's top producer of
the precious metal, to slash 6,000 jobs in a bid to restore
profits. That is less than half the 14,000 initially targeted
but unions have still vowed to fight against the lay-offs.