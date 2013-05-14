* Platinum belt on edge after weekend killing
* Chanting miners march with sticks and branches
* Lonmin share price slides, day after positive results
* Tensions rooted in union turf war, income disparities
By Joshua Nhlapo
MARIKANA, South Africa May 14 South African
workers of world No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin
launched a wildcat strike on Tuesday, halting all of the
company's mine operations and reigniting fears of deadly unrest
that rocked the industry last year.
The platinum belt towns of Rustenburg and Marikana, which
saw violent strikes at Lonmin and other platinum producers last
year, are a flashpoint of labour strife with tensions running
high over looming job cuts and wage talks.
Further complicating the picture is a turf war between the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and the
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) - a political ally of the
ruling ANC, which has lost many of its members to the AMCU.
An NUM spokesman said Tuesday's strike appeared to stem from
workers' anger over the weekend killing of an AMCU member. A
police statement said that a 46-year-old man "alleged to be the
regional organiser of AMCU" was killed in a Rustenburg tavern on
Saturday when an assailant shot him four times with a 9mm
pistol.
Hundreds of Lonmin workers, some carrying branches and
sticks, chanting "Down with NUM, we will destroy it today",
marched to the rocky outcrop near Lonmin's Marikana mine where
34 strikers were shot dead by police in August last year.
Miners told a Reuters reporter they were gathering to wait
for their leaders to come and address them.
The share price of Lonmin slid almost 7 percent and the rand
currency hit 3-week lows, as investors worried about a repeat of
2012's turmoil, which hammered platinum and gold production and
triggered credit downgrades for Africa's largest economy.
"Peace and returning to normal production in our mining
industry is absolutely critical to our economy so I'm hoping
that everybody sits down together and solves their problem,"
South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday
in Cape Town, reacting to the latest Lonmin stoppage.
It puts pressure on President Jacob Zuma's African National
Congress (ANC), which was criticised last year for its handling
of the situation and faces accusations that it is neglecting the
nation's poor masses 19 years after the end of apartheid.
The mines unrest is rooted in glaring income disparities and
low wages for a workforce that is largely semi-literate and
drawn from poor rural areas of South Africa.
LONMIN URGING
Platinum's spot price rose 1.5 percent on news of the
strike, widening its premium over gold to more than $60 an
ounce, the highest in a month.
Lonmin spokeswoman Sue Vey said all 13 shafts at the
company's facility were not working. She said there was no
indication at this stage as to why employees were on strike.
The company told the strikers to return to their posts,
adding their action could lead to job losses.
"We urge you to refrain from this unprotected (illegal)
action and immediately return to work. Failure to do this could
result in further reduction of jobs at Lonmin," it said in an
internal memo to staff, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
It said the strike action "will severely impact the
viability of Lonmin and will put your work and the
sustainability of your family at risk."
The Lonmin stoppage occurred during Platinum Week, an annual
gathering in London of industry executives and analysts. Lonmin
workers also downed tools for one day in March during a visit by
media, embarrassing the company as it tried to show how it had
recovered from last year's problems.
Lonmin's acting chief executive Simon Scott told Reuters in
an interview late on Monday the company would tell unions to
curb expectations of forthcoming wage talks, warning it remains
under pressure despite reporting robust first-half earnings.
"While the results are a significant improvement over last
year, this is still not an industry that is making a lot of
money. This is still not an industry that is giving shareholders
a huge return," he said.
Social tensions in the area have been further stoked by
plans by Anglo American Platinum, the world's top
producer, to slash 6,000 jobs in a bid to restore profits. That
is less than half the 14,000 initially targeted but unions have
still vowed to fight against the lay-offs.
Gideon du Plessis, deputy general secretary of the
Solidarity trade union which represents skilled workers, said he
understood AMCU was demanding the NUM close its office at
Lonmin. AMCU represents over 70 percent of Lonmin's workforce.
Police said earlier they were monitoring the situation at
Marikana.