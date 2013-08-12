* Second worker shot dead in about a week
* No sign of let-up in union turf war
* Labour uncertainty causes worries for investors
By Sherilee Lakmidas
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 A worker was shot dead at
Lonmin's Marikana mine in South Africa's restive
platinum belt on Monday, just days before the first anniversary
of the killing of 34 striking miners by police.
The off-duty female worker was shot in the head near a shaft
where rival unions have offices, police said. They would not
speculate on whether the killing was related to a deadly turf
battle between the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
"She was returning home after buying a chicken and somebody
came from nowhere and shot her in the head before fleeing the
scene," said police spokesman Thulani Ngubane.
Local media said the worker was affiliated with the NUM,
something union officials were not immediately available to
confirm. The shooting happened about a week after an
AMCU-affiliated miner was killed near Marikana.
Lonmin spokeswoman Sue Vey said the reasons for the latest
shooting remained unclear.
Gangland-style killings have become a feature on the
platinum belt, which lies about 100 km (60 miles) northwest of
Johannesburg, as the protracted turf war between the two unions
shows no sign of easing.
More than 50 people have been killed in the labour unrest
since last year, including the 34 workers shot dead by police on
Aug. 16, 2012, the deadliest security incident since the end of
apartheid in 1994.
The violence has sapped investor confidence in Africa's
biggest economy and President Jacob Zuma's government, which has
been criticised for being slow to respond, and out of touch with
the social problems in the massive mining sector.
A government-appointed commission investigating what has
been dubbed the "Marikana massacre" has made little headway and
was recently suspended due to bickering over lawyers' fees.
"POLITICAL CAPITAL"
Union leaders say the violence is now out of hand, even as
police have characterised shootings as isolated incidents.
"Our shop stewards are still under attack," said AMCU
President Joseph Mathunjwa, adding that union leaders lived in
fear for their lives.
AMCU has steadily poached members of the NUM since early
2012, recently eclipsing it as the majority union at the world's
top three platinum producers.
The two unions blame each other for the violence.
"Both unions are totally unabashed in their use of violence
against each other. Rivals are often killed to advance
self-serving interests," Philip Frankel, a former professor at
the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg said in the
Sunday Times newspaper this weekend.
"Both unions see an unstable situation as a source of
political capital."
NUM's troubles have also had political ramifications because
the union is closely connected with the ruling African National
Congress and has been a training ground for party leaders.
Lonmin, the world's third largest platinum producer, was
forced to halt production for weeks last year due to the union
fight. The National Treasury said labour strife had cut into
mining production enough to slow economic growth.
The labour uncertainty also sparked a sell-off in the rand
currency and downgrades of South Africa's debt.