* Turf war for members was backdrop to Lonmin mine killings
* Worker demands show popular anger over poverty, services
* Platinum sector struggles with soaring costs, weak demand
* Fears violence and unrest could spread to other mines
By Ed Stoddard
LYDENBURG, South Africa, Aug 19 South Africa's
platinum promise of prosperity has turned into a heap of broken
dreams for Vusimuzi Mathosi, one of 2,000 workers laid off by
Aquarius Platinum at its Everest Mine.
"This place can only be sustained with platinum. What can we
do now?," he told Reuters near the one-room box he and his
family call home in a dilapidated township on the outskirts of
Lydenburg, 300 km (180 miles) east of Johannesburg.
He belongs to the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU), whose b loody turf war for members
with the dominant National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) was the
backdrop to Thursday's killing of 34 striking platinum miners by
police at the Marikana mine.
When Aquarius, the world's 4th largest producer of the
precious metal, closed production at Everest, it cited worsening
industrial relations stemming from the AMCU/NUM battle which has
turned workers into warriors across the platinum sector.
The country's ruling African National Congress is in a
governing alliance with the NUM-affiliated national union
confederation COSATU, and a perception has filtered down the
shafts that the rank and file are not getting a fair deal
because NUM is in bed with companies and the ANC.
This has been a common refrain among several AMCU workers
Reuters has interviewed in recent weeks, from Lydenburg to the
main platinum belt where police on Thursday opened fire on
striking workers employed by Lonmin at its Marikana
operations northwest of Johannesburg.
"The NUM, they have shares in the companies," said Fannie
Bhengu, an AMCU branch chairman in Lydenburg.
Past NUM leaders who are ANC heavyweights include Cyril
Ramaphosa, a business tycoon who sits on Lonmin's board. In his
labour days, he led a strike 25 years ago that saw 11
mineworkers gunned down by police.
The NUM denied it had shares in mining companies, or that it
had too cosy a relationship with the management of those
companies.
AMCU and other upstart unions have however been drilling
into a growing seam of discontent and poaching NUM members or
picking up the unorganised at Lonmin, Aquarius and at the
world's largest platinum mine run by Impala Platinum,
which shut for 6 weeks early this year amid labour
blood-letting.
The groundswell of revolt against the NUM is tapping into
the same popular anger with poor government delivery of services
that is confronting the ANC, marked by frequent riots in poor
townships and squatter camps.
"It is not incidental that the challenge to the historically
dominant union NUM, affiliated with the ANC, is taking place
within a context of growing grass-root contestation to the
performance of government," said Claude Baissac, managing
director of mining consultancy Eunomix.
More mine shafts across the industry may be forced to shut
as it faces union militancy, soaring costs and low prices linked
to the sluggish global auto industry as platinum is the key
ingredient used for emissions-capping catalytic converters.
The gold sector also embarked on a painful process of
restructuring over a decade ago as the price of bullion slumped,
leading to tens of thousands of job losses and South Africa's
fall from world No. 1 gold producer to 4th place.
"I think the platinum guys are just starting to work out
what the gold industry has been through. So they have some hard
decisions they have to make," Mark Cutifani, chief executive of
AngloGold Ashanti, told Reuters.
WHEN PLATINUM WAS KING
But the path blazed by gold, which has made the South
African industry lean, mean and profitable, will not be an easy
one for platinum to follow in this highly charged new era of
social discontent, union rivalry and global economic woes.
Geology is also an obstacle as big South African gold miners
such as AngloGold and Gold Fields now get half or more
of their output from outside the country. But about 80 percent
of the world's known platinum reserves are in South Africa.
South African gold companies aggressively trimmed their
payrolls while the pro-market Thabo Mbeki was president, giving
them political space to cut a labour force that numbered 300,000
in 1996 but is now down to around 130,000.
Those were the heady days that followed the demise of white
apartheid rule. Almost two decades after Nelson Mandela became
South Africa's first black president, that optimism has faded
into frustration as many miners still toil in harsh and
dangerous conditions for as little as 4,000 rand ($480) a month.
Average gross monthly earnings in mining are around 14,000
rand, according to government data. This is slightly above
average but the median figure for mining masks stark differences
across the pay scale.
Social conditions for mining communities in the platinum
belt have also not improved, according to a report released this
week by the Bench Marks Foundation, an NGO backed by churches.
In harsh criticism of most of the principal mining
companies, the report faulted Lonmin's operations for "high
levels of fatalities, very poor living conditions for workers,
community demands for employment opportunities and negative
impacts of mining on commercial farming".
Platinum presents a tempting target for an upstart union on
a recruiting drive like AMCU because much of its labour force
lives in the communities around mines on the platinum belt.
By contrast the gold sector still houses much of its
workforce in mine hostels and so can keep agitators at bay.
When platinum was king it also laid the groundwork for the
current troubles by keeping out of the collective bargaining
arrangements that define union talks in gold and coal.
Platinum sector companies felt no need for a unified front.
In 1999 gold languished at a 20-year low just above $250
an ounce and platinum was trading $118 higher.
Gold is now trading between $150 and $200 above platinum and
many platinum shafts are not making money.
MUSCLING IN
But the sector is exposed to unions like AMCU, which can go
company-to-company and persuade workers they can achieve new
deals for them. Pay disparities exist between companies for
workers of similar jobs, fueling resentment.
In a recurring pattern, AMCU will recruit among rock drill
operators who have one of the toughest and most dangerous jobs
in mining, promising it can extract big pay hikes for them.
At Implats earlier this year and Lonmin now, these workers
then launched a strike deemed illegal because they did not
follow the lawful steps or because agreements remained in force.
In the case of Implats this led to dismissals and then a
wave of violence but when the smoke cleared, AMCU had muscled in
and now claims it represents half of the 30,000 strong labour
force centered around the city of Rustenburg.
AMCU denies accusations by NUM and mine company managers
that it is stirring up violence. AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa
said after the Marikana killings that his union had been "set up
by management and the NUM to take the blame".
NUM General Secretary Frans Baleni repeated his union's
accusation that militant unions like AMCU were using violence
and intimidation as a tool of recruitment.
"There are trade unions desperate for power who mislead and
use workers for cannon fodder," he said, speaking on Sunday on a
national television show called "The Justice Factor".
Anger over the Marikana killings could worsen the union war
and trigger "retaliatory violence against NUM members and police
at other platinum mines, raising risk of violent and protracted
strike action over the next month at platinum mines in South
Africa," London-based Exclusive Analysis Ltd said in a note.
AMCU also has gold firmly on its radar screen.
AMCU's General Secretary Jeff Mphahlehle told Reuters it was
recruiting at the Evander mine that Harmony Gold is in
the process of selling to Pan African Resources.
Evander is a target because while Harmony bargains
collectively, Pan African does not, so AMCU can go use the
tactics it has deployed in the platinum sector. AMCU also has
members in the country's coal mines that supply Europe and Asia.
HOSTILE HEADWINDS
Amid the volatile labour environment, the platinum sector
already faces many obstacles.
The 3 biggest platinum producers - Anglo American Platinum
, Implats and Lonmin - employ about 135,000 people among
them in South Africa, which is grappling with an official
jobless rate of close to 25 percent and glaring income
disparities.
The mining sector has for years been dishing out
above-inflation pay agreements but this has failed to quell wage
demands because the lower-paid workers come off such a low base
and often have many dependents.
Citigroup has estimated South Africa's platinum group metal
reserves are worth over $2 trillion and the sector was supposed
to replace gold as the jewel in the country's mining crown.
But high costs and low prices are squeezing it. Power and
labour costs have been soaring and are far higher than they were
a decade ago when the gold sector was slashing jobs on its path
back to healthy profits.
Platinum's price spiked over 5 percent this week because of
the unrest at Lonmin which accounts for 12 percent of global
supply, but it has generally been wallowing near $1,400 or less
an ounce, a level that makes many shafts unprofitable.
Platinum is heavily exposed to the diesel-focused sluggish
European car market, whose vehicles use a higher loading of
platinum than the petrol engines favoured elsewhere.
"We are forecasting a 122,000 ounce surplus this year," said
Citigroup analyst David Wilson. "Lonmin do 60,000 ounces a month
so if they were out for two months, that would bring the market
back to a balance."
That might push the price up but would not help Lonmin.
AMCU members retrenched by Aquarius reject the link between
global prices and their circumstances.
"There is no reason to close the mine, they are lying about
the price of platinum. They did not retrench people in other
mines. I think that it is part of capitalism," said Moses
Malapane, 29, a fitting assistant.