South Africa slips into recession, heaping pressure on Zuma
PRETORIA South Africa has entered recession for the first time in eight years, data showed on Tuesday, piling pressure on a government facing corruption allegations and credit downgrades.
MARIKANA, South Africa Aug 16 South African police moved in on Thursday to disperse thousands of striking miners armed with machetes and sticks from Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine, a Reuters cameraman said.
Police at the scene said they had been trying to negotiate with the striking rock-drill operators massed on a rocky outcrop near the mine, but the talks had failed.
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Nigeria's army is investigating alleged misconduct by soldiers providing security at a camp for people who fled an Islamist insurgency, a military spokesman said on Tuesday.