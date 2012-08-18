* Income disparity driving workers' discontent
* Critics see "iron triangle" of ANC, union, industry
* Zuma's fortunes closely tied to now threatened NUM
By Jon Herskovitz
MARIKANA, South Africa, Aug 18 The bloody
protest by South African miners that ended in a hail of police
gunfire and 34 deaths this week could also wound the ruling ANC
and its main labour ally, laying bare workers' anger over
enduring inequalities in Africa's biggest economy.
Thursday's shooting, bringing back memories of apartheid-era
violence, underlined that after 18 years in power the African
National Congress and its union partner have not been able to
heal the fissures of income disparity, poverty and joblessness
scarring the country.
The deadliest security incident since the end of apartheid
has exposed grass roots discontent among the rank and file of
the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the country's biggest
union that has been a training ground for ANC leadership and a
staunch supporter of President Jacob Zuma.
"The NUM is all about politics. They have forgotten about
the man in the mine shaft," said Lazarus Letsoele, one of the
striking miners at the Lonmin Marikana mine,
about 100 km (60 miles) northwest of Johannesburg.
He escaped on Thursday when police opened fire on the
strikers in what has been dubbed "the Marikana Massacre",
prompting a government inquiry and a wave of soul-searching in
post-apartheid South Africa.
Despite billions of dollars of spending by the ANC on
poverty reduction and union friendly laws to protect workers
exploited by the past white-minority regime, the gap between
haves and have-nots is still one of the highest in the world.
Per capita GDP is over $8,000 a year but nearly 40 percent
of the population lives on less than $3 a day.
At the Lonmin mine producing the precious metal platinum
used in vehicle catalytic converters and jewellery, stray dogs
pick over litter-strewn, wind-swept fields of dust near the
clustered corrugated tin homes that are mining settlements.
"We want more money and we want someone who can get it for
us," said a mineworker who asked to be called by his first name
Paulo and lives in a shanty facing the field where the miners
were gunned down.
Platinum sells for about $1,440 an ounce but a worker
drilling underground at tonnes of rock face to extract it makes
less than $500 a month.
"This is a strike against the state and the haves, not just
a union matter," political analyst Justice Malala wrote in the
British daily Guardian in reference to people like Letsoele, who
live in the mine's shantytowns.
POWER PLAYS
Thursday's shooting, in which a rank of police fired
automatic weapons against advancing strikers, has been likened
to the 1960 Sharpeville township massacre near Johannesburg
under apartheid, when white-led police fired on a crowd of black
protesters, killing more than 50.
South Africa's police, now predominantly black, said they
fired in self-defence at Marikana to protect themselves against
men armed with spears, machetes and pistols.
Peter Major, mining consultant at Cadiz Corporate Solutions
in Cape Town, said the Lonmin unrest was an ugly reminder of the
social instabilities that still persist, but are often hidden by
the ANC's electoral dominance.
"These people aren't just going on strike for better wages.
There are power plays and rogue elements involved as well. And
remember: these mines are surrounded by townships of thousands
of unemployed people, tens of thousands often, of volatile,
unemployed, uneducated people," he said.
The ANC has enjoyed virtual one-party rule since taking over
in 1994, with its nearest opponent more than 40 percent behind
in the last 2011 elections. Its base of support is among poor
blacks, who are loath to vote for the main opposition Democratic
Alliance, seen as the party of white privilege.
Labour federation COSATU, with more than 2 million members
has been a vote-gathering machine powering the ANC to victories.
Critics see what they call an "iron triangle" of power among
the ANC, traditional unions and industry that enriches the
politically connected and protects COSATU's dominance, but shuts
out masses of poor looking for jobs.
At Lonmin, many striking workers said they saw NUM as out of
touch and too cosy with tight-fisted management.
"Workers have become increasingly disaffected by the
traditional entrenched unions affiliated to COSATU - seeing
cadre deployment of union management, increasingly remote and
politically involved management not close to the concerns of
workers on the ground," said Peter Attard Montalto, an emerging
market economist at Nomura International.
ENTWINED INTERESTS
ANC heavyweight Cyril Ramaphosa is an example of how the
interests of the former liberation movement are entwined with
unionism, but also with the fortunes of industry.
Anti-apartheid activist Ramaphosa helped forge the NUM in
the 1980s to fight mine owners, staging several deadly strikes.
He moved into the ANC's senior leadership, using his political
connections to become one of the wealthiest businessmen in South
Africa. He sits on the Lonmin board as a non-executive director.
NUM has said its feud with the militant and upstart AMCU
union, seen as behind the Lonmin strike, could spread,
threatening a setback for labour relations in South Africa.
This could in turn feed into lower levels of investment,
possibly lower growth, and a deteriorating fiscal balance.
Zuma tried to reassure investors their money would be safe,
saying at a tour of the bloodied Marikana mine on Friday: "We
remain committed to ensuring that this country remains a
peaceful, stable, productive and thriving nation."
But the knives are out for Zuma, who is seeking re-election
as the ANC's leader at a major conference in December. If he
wins the party vote, he is almost assured of an another term as
the country's president, which would last until 2019.
Zuma is close to the NUM: his right hand man ANC Secretary
General Gwede Mantashe is a former NUM leader. Any damage NUM
suffers could hurt Zuma, especially with some other unions in
the COSATU group indicating they want him gone.