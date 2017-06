RUSTENBURG, South Africa Aug 22 Miners at Royal Bafokeng Platinum's Rasimone mine in South Africa were blocked from going to work by colleagues, the National Union of Mineworkers said on Wednesday, in a further sign of labour troubles in the sector.

"Workers were blocked from going to work there last night and this morning by other workers. This is what our guys on the ground there are telling us," NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters.