* Police say officers had no choice but to open fire
* Some strikers had participated in witchcraft ritual-police
* Confusion at moment of shooting, no order to fire heard
* Firearms, other traditional weapons recovered from scene
By Pascal Fletcher
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug 17 In a loping,
crouching run, striking South African miners advance towards a
line of police in helmets and flak-jackets who are pointing
automatic rifles at them. The police open fire.
In less than a minute, the men, some of whom police say
conducted witchcraft rituals they believed would protect them
from bullets, crumple and fall in a hail of gunfire that kicks
up clouds of yellow dust.
Television footage starkly captures the moment of the police
shootings at a dusty platinum mine northwest of Johannesburg on
Thursday that killed at least 34 protesting workers and tore a
gash in the soul of post-apartheid South Africa.
The sight of protesters falling dead before guns fired by
government security forces strikes a jarringly painful chord in
a nation ruled by Africa's oldest liberation movement, the
African National Congress.
Its proud anti-apartheid image has long been nurtured by
memories of fallen martyrs and massacres committed by police and
troops under white-minority rule that ended 18 years ago.
Except this time the shooting, the deadliest security
operation since apartheid was abolished, was carried out by a
police force under the responsibility of an ANC government.
Seeking to answer why an industrial dispute ended in what
many are calling a "bloodbath", ministers and senior police went
out of their way to say officers were forced to fire to protect
themselves from charging armed strikers.
"We did what we could with what we had," Police Commissioner
Riah Phiyega told a news conference on Friday, flanked by senior
officers who were peppered with questions by journalists about
how and why the police used their firearms as they did.
Phiyega, a former banker only months in the job and seen by
many in the force as a political appointee, said the police were
responding to a week of violence in which two Marikana security
guards, a supervisor and two police officers were hacked to
death by workers armed with spears, machetes and clubs.
"We have seen ... how they chopped our members," she said,
going on to describe how the violence culminated in Thursday's
shootings near a rocky hill which the several thousand strikers
had used as a stronghold during the week.
Local media have since dubbed it the "Hill of Horror".
Police said they had evidence some of the protesters had
used witchcraft, known as "muti" and involving them being
anointed with special potions, to give themselves courage in the
heat of battle.
"They told journalists this would protect them from police
and make them immune to bullets," police spokesman Dennis Adriao
told Reuters, saying police helicopters had taken photos of a
"sangoma", or witch doctor, anointing some of the workers.
Phiyega, Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa and other police
officials all justified the use of deadly force by saying that
the protesters' array of weapons included firearms.
Six firearms were recovered after the shooting, the
commissioner said, including one which had apparently belonged
to one of the slain officers. Other weapons retrieved included
knives, spears, axes, metals poles and machetes.
"THEY ARE GOING TO KILL YOU"
Describing the buildup to the shooting, Phiyega said the
police took a decision on Thursday to move against the striking
miners after they ignored three days of negotiations requesting
them to lay down their arms and disperse.
Weeping at a news conference on Friday, Joseph Mathunjwa,
president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU) that backed the strikers at the Lonmin's
Marikana mine, said he had pleaded with them before the
shooting to move away peacefully.
He said he told them: "Leave this place, they are going to
kill you".
In a tactical move, hundreds of police backed by
helicopters, armoured vehicles and mounted units, began laying
down strings of barbed wire near the strikers' hilltop
stronghold, with the aim of containing them to be able to move
in and disarm them more easily, she said.
As this wire-laying operation was underway, Phiyega said a
"group of protesters armed with dangerous weapons and firearms"
broke away and charged the police lines, obliging the officers
to fire to protect themselves.
Television footage shows the group of men slipping between
low scrub and police vehicles, heading straight for the line of
uniformed police. They are not visibly brandishing weapons, but
appear to half crouch 30-40 metres away.
Lazarus Letsoele, an AMCU member, described how the security
forces tried to start dispersing the protesters.
"They tried to move the crowd with security wire to force
them down the hill. A group went forward. They were shot dead by
police who were waiting," he told Reuters.
"Some of us had arms, but they were for protection, not to
attack the police," Letsoele added.
Reuters photographer Siphiwe Sibeko said he saw at least one
of the protesters shoot a pistol before the police, who included
black and white officers, opened fire.
"A guy from the protesters fired a gunshot towards us, a
pistol," Sibeko said.
"They were singing and knocking their sticks and spears
together," Reuters cameraman John "Dinky" Mkhize said.
In the television footage of the deadly confrontation, no
specific order to open fire can be heard in the police ranks.
"I didn't hear any order to fire. There was a lot of
confusion. Police were shouting to us to move away," Sibeko
said. Mkhize, who was standing behind the police line, also said
he heard no such order before the sustained police volley.
RUNNING AWAY OR CHARGING?
Phiyega and her senior officers said police only used live
ammunition after water cannon, tear gas, stun grenades and
rubber bullets failed to have any effect.
Reuters' Mkhize said he heard the crack of a stun grenade
and could smell tear gas as the group of protesters came running
out through the gap by the armoured police vans which are known
locally as "nyalas", named after a common species of antelope.
"Whether they were running away or charging it was difficult
to say. The fact is they ran into the line of police. Why did
they run that way?" Mkhize said.
From the television footage, they appeared to run directly
into a hail of live bullets, which kicked up clouds of dust.
When it cleared, bodies were strewn on the ground, some moving
feebly.
One white police officer in a beret and wearing dark
sunglasses can be heard shouting "cease fire, cease fire",
moving a clenched fist up and down to reinforce this order.
Similar shouts come from other officers.
"After it had calmed down, and there were bodies lying all
about and the police had disarmed them, we heard other
continuous gunshots from the other side of the rock," Sibeko
said. Police confirmed more than one bout of shooting.
Besides the 34 killed, Commissioner Phiyega said 78 people
were injured and 259 arrested.
She stood by the decision to move in.
"As the National Commissioner, I gave the responsibility to
the police to do what they needed to do," she said.