Aug 20 As workers trickle back to duty at Lonmin
, the world's third-largest platinum producer,
following what is now dubbed the 'Marikana Massacre' where 44
people lost their lives, here is a look at major strikes in the
South African platinum industry in the last two years.
Sept-Oct 2010 - A six-week strike over pay at Northam
Platinum's Zondereinde mine resulted in revenue losses
of about 380 million rand ($45 million). Northam lost around
1,000 ounces of platinum a day.
May 2011 - Lonmin fired 9,000 staff at its
Karee mine near Rustenburg after they went on an illegal strike
following a dispute between the National Union of Mineworker's
Rustenberg regional office and the leadership of the local Karee
branch of the NUM. Lonmin lost 30,000 ounces of output.
Oct. 2011 - Aquarius Platinum hit by a strike
called by Association of Mining and Construction Unions (AMCU),
who represented contract workers at its Everest mine. Aquarius
lost up to 3,000 ounces.
Jan-Feb 2012 - Impala Platinum's Rustenburg
operation was closed for six weeks at a cost of 120,000 ounces
of platinum after rock drill operators went on strike. Three
miners were killed in clashes between rival union factions at
the mine.
May 2012 - A confrontation between NUM members and AMCU
members in a battle for membership led to violence, arrests and
a further two day strike at Implats' Rustenburg operations.
Implats said that during a clash between the rival unions, one
company employee was shot and wounded and some 6,000 ounces of
production was lost.
Sources: Reuters/Nomura/Platts/Company websites