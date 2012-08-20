WASHINGTON Aug 20 The International Finance
Corp, the World Bank's private investment arm, said on Monday it
was "deeply concerned" with violence at Lonmin's Marikana
platinum mine in South Africa and urged parties to settle their
differences through negotiation.
IFC holds a 0.61 percent equity stake in London-based Lonmin
Plc through an investment made in 2006. Lonmin accounts for 12
percent of global platinum output.
Forty-four people have been killed at the Marikana mine,
including more than 30 striking miners who were shot dead during
a confrontation with police last week. The shooting was one of
the bloodiest police actions seen since the end of apartheid in
1994.
"The issues are serious and IFC encourages all parties to
resolve the dispute through constructive dialogue and
negotiation," IFC said in a statement.