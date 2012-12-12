* Mozambique president Machel was killed in 1986 disaster
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 South Africa has launched a
fresh investigation into the 1986 plane crash on its territory
that killed Samora Machel, the president of neighboring
Mozambique who was a fierce opponent of the white apartheid
government at the time.
Speculation has long persisted that apartheid-era security
agencies brought the plane down to rid Pretoria of a hostile
neighbouring president. But previous probes into the crash in
rugged terrain near the border between the two countries have
failed to bring to light conclusive evidence of this.
Paul Ramaloko, spokesman for South Africa's special police
investigations unit the Hawks, said on Wednesday the probe was
being conducted jointly with Mozambican officials.
"I do confirm it and we are working with the Mozambicans on
this," he told Reuters, but he gave no further details.
Machel was a charismatic military commander and ardent
Marxist who became Mozambique's founding president in 1975 after
the nation gained independence from Portugal, putting it on the
front line in the struggle against white-ruled South Africa.
He was killed with 33 others in October, 1986, when the
presidential aircraft, a Soviet Tupolev, crashed in mountainous
countryside en route to Mozambique from Zambia.
South Africa's Times newspaper reported on Wednesday the
government had launched a new investigation because fresh
evidence had emerged indicating the involvement of apartheid-era
security officials. Apartheid ended in South Africa in 1994.
Ramaloko, asked if the inquiry would focus on government
officials or security forces under apartheid, said: "I really
cannot say who will be implicated, or if they are still alive."
Regional tensions were running high at the time of the
crash. Mozambique was in the throes of a civil war, in which
South African-backed Renamo rebels were fighting against
Machel's government and ruling Frelimo party.
In 1987, a South African judge concluded the crash was
caused by pilot error on the part of the Soviet crew.
Following the end of white minority rule, South Africa's
Truth and Reconciliation Commission, set up to look into
political crimes in the apartheid era, launched an inconclusive
probe into the crash and said further investigation was needed.
Machel's widow Graca married Nelson Mandela in 1998 while he
was still president of South Africa.
Mandela, who retired in 1999 and is now 94, on Wednesday was
spending his fifth day in a Pretoria hospital where he is being
treated for a lung infection.
