* Zuma insulted Malawi road system in throw-away remark
* Minister met Malawi president to smooth relations
* ANC tries to dispel notion of South African superiority
By Mabvuto Banda
Lilongwe, Oct 24 South Africa tried to patch up
relations with Malawi on Thursday after a gaffe by President
Jacob Zuma about the state of its roads that reinforced
stereotypes of awful African infrastructure and South African
arrogance.
With Malawians accusing Zuma of a misplaced superiority
complex, Deputy Foreign Minister Marius Fransman, in the capital
for a regional summit, met President Joyce Banda to convey a
personal message from the leader of Africa's biggest economy.
The meeting came the day after South Africa's ambassador to
Lilongwe was hauled in to explain the remarks.
"He (Fransman) did meet President Joyce Banda this morning
to deliver a message from President Jacob Zuma, but I was not
privy to that message," Max Cameron, a diplomat at the South
African embassy in Lilongwe, told Reuters.
Zuma put Malawian - and many other African - noses out of
joint on Monday with a throw-away remark about why his
government was introducing unpopular road tolls to pay for a
massive upgrade to Johannesburg's and Pretoria's motorways.
"We can't think like Africans in Africa generally. We are in
Johannesburg. This is Johannesburg," he said. "It is not some
national road in Malawi. No."
The comment kicked off a furore in the press and on social
media. Zuma, who was speaking in English, not his native Zulu,
is prone to blunders when he strays from prepared speeches.
Presidential spokesman Mac Maharaj said the comments were
taken out of context and "blown completely out of proportion".
The ANC also denied its leaders had an overinflated sense of
self-worth and saw themselves as somehow removed from the rest
of the continent by geography, wealth and power - a widely held
perception outside South Africa.
"The African National Congress places it on record that both
the organisation and the president hold the people of Malawi and
elsewhere on the continent in high regard," it said.
Neither line cut much ice with people in Malawi, an
impoverished, landlocked state that nevertheless boasts a
half-decent road network.
Some dredged up previous Zuma gaffes, including when he
stated during a rape trial, in which he was acquitted, that he
had showered after sex to reduce the chances of getting HIV.
"Mr. Zuma needs a real quick shower to wash his mouth and
clean up his stupid statements," civil servant Richard Mhone
said.
Others accused him of hypocrisy, given that hundreds of
thousands of Malawian migrants are working in South Africa.
"Zuma must understand one thing and that is apart from the
white minority running his economy, Malawians are among the few
black Africans working in key sectors and helping to build his
country," Lilongwe resident Edgar Banda said.
