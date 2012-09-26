Kenyan election body removes official over ballot delays
NAIROBI Kenya's electoral body said on Tuesday it had removed a senior official from his post over a delay in preparing ballot papers for elections due in August.
POLOKWANE, South Africa, Sept 26 A South African court charged Julius Malema, a renegade of the ruling African National Congress and opponent of President Jacob Zuma, with money laundering on Wednesday.
Prosecutors did not file any other charges.
GENEVA The U.N.'s human rights chief on Tuesday gave Congo two days to agree to jointly investigate alleged massacres in its Kasai region, warning that if it failed to meet the deadline he would call for an international inquiry to be launched.